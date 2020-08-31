Monday, August 31, 2020 – KenyanGospel songbird, Emmy Kosgei, is celebrating 7 years of blissful marriage to her Nigerian husband, Pastor Anslem Madubuko.

The Taunet Naleel hit-maker has taken to Instagram to pour her heart out to Pastor Madubuko and stated that she has no regrets for accepting to marry him.

While a section of Kenyans thought their marriage would not last due to their age difference, they have continued to prove naysayers wrong with each passing year.

Read her post below.

Wow! #7yrs today 🙏🙏🙏🙏 oh thank you Jesus! You have kept us❣ thank Thank you for peace ! Love❣! Thank you for walking with us !

Thank you Drawing us closer to you …🙏🙏🙏 You have been faithful 🙏 in this year of completion we give you praise ! @amadubuko my love❣ my 👑 I love and appreciate you so much… you are an amazing husband, thank you for taking care of me😭 for protecting me! thank you for showing me Jesus, thank you for treating me like a queen that I am 😜 … 🥂🍾 looking at 7yrs back, I’m glad I said yes! I have grown spiritually, emotionally and otherwise 😜 we are not where we were🥳 to more years of grace! #Daalu nkem! #yourNubianqueen



oh this picture was during the recording of my soon coming song #MALOO🔥 and my #2020project after preaching and along day you stayed there until the recording was done!

“Over 15hrs🙈 just to ensure this project is a success 😭 this touched me so much… in your capacity you would have sent your staff, sons etc to stand in for you but you gave your personal attention ❣❣😭

Thank you. #7thanniversary ❣#MALOOrelease!❣ #7nightsofprayers all in this week!

So much blessings 🙏🙏🙏

#happyanniversary to us 🌟🌟🌟🥳🥳

#anniversaryweek

#madubukos #HimselfandHerself❣

