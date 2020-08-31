Home Entertainment STEVE ODUK, KEVIN OBIA and JARED OTIENO – The big boys of... STEVE ODUK, KEVIN OBIA and JARED OTIENO – The big boys of gold scamming in Kilimani! They are untouchable (PHOTOs) August 31, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR No woman should go through this? Check out this thought-provoking depiction of sexual harassment! Veteran Kenyan rapper and brother to singer, VICTORIA KIMANI, cries out for help in cryptic social media post (LOOK) MARYA PRUDE shares hot video to show WILLIS RABURU that her figure is still intact after divorce Landlord and his brother in hot soup after impregnating their tenant’s 16-year old twin sisters! Latest PHOTO of WILLIS RABURU’s sexy wife – RABURU aliacha mali safi City flesh peddler SHERLYNE ANYANGO resurfaces with mind-blowing sexy videos – Trembles booty like an earth mover Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,124FollowersFollow