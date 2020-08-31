Monday August 31, 2020 – Police in Kileleshwa Police Station are still shocked by the behaviour of one of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado’s daughters who was detained there for five days as she waited her bail ruling.

Scarlet Okoth was arrested together with her father, Obado, her brother. Dan Achola, Jerry Zachary and her sister, Evelyne Odhiambo.

The four were arrested for looting Sh 79.5 million meant for development projects in Migori County.

An officer from Kileleshwa Police Station, who sought anonymity, told journalists that they were concerned that Scarlet could have been mentally sick.

“At first, we thought she (Scarlet) was sick but after interrogating her, we came to learn that she was only in shock and bored,” the officer said.

Scarlet studied law at the University of Nairobi.

Her coursemates say that she was the envy of many people as she ate life with a big spoon.

This could be the reason she has been unable to process her new realities.

She was released on Monday on a Sh 3 million cash bail.

