Monday August 31, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has revealed the amount of money she raised on Friday in her fundraiser to boost learning facilities for students at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay.

Mama Ida is an alumnus of the school and she wants to construct a state of art library worth Sh 300 million.

The library will be part of a complex with a research centre and 1,000 seat auditorium.

It will also contain an ICT hub, a recording studio and conference facilities.

During the fundraiser, Sh 176 million was raised in a single day with President Uhuru Kenyatta contributing Sh 6 million and opposition chief, Raila Odinga, contributing Sh 4 million.

“I wish to announce that we realized a total of Kshs.176,945,116 during the Ogande Girls Library & Resource Center fundraiser.”

“I therefore wish to let everyone who was part of this to know that I deeply appreciate the support and I am deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart,” Mama Ida Odinga stated on Monday.

