Monday August 31, 2020 – Embattled Canadian lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has spelt doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying the ODM leader will never be President going by what President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi are planning.

Venting on social media, Miguna alleged that Uhuru is planning to shortchange Raila after the BBI referendum to ensure he rules Kenya forever with Gideon Moi.

According to Miguna, Uhuru will unleash his EACC and DCI on Raila’s henchmen, who he likened to cows, with an aim of dismantling Baba.

He noted that Uhuru plans to take full control after the passage of BBI referendum, in collaboration with Gideon Moi, and will oppress, brutalize and rule Kenya alone forever.

“Despot Uhuru plans to unleash DCI and EACC officers on Raila’s cows so that he and Gideon can oppress, brutalize and rule Kenya alone forever after,” Miguna stated.

