Monday, August 31, 2020 – Sauti Sol’s lead singer, Bien Baraza, married his longtime girlfriend, Chiki Kuruku, in a private ceremony early this year.

The low-key event was graced by only close friends and family and the couple didn’t share even a single photo on social media.

The two lover birds have now decided to have wedding rings tattooed on their fingers.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Bien wrote: “My wife. My life. My Everything. For rich or for poor. In sickness and in health. Till death do us part.

Recently, Bien explained his decision not to post photos of their wedding on social media.

“Sitaki kupatia watu wajinga nafasi ya kupeana maoni yao kuhusu Harusi yangu.

“Kwa hivyo nikajiwekea hiyo siku, ndo nisijiharibie hiyo siku na comments za watu.

“Staki ufala, mimi vitu zangu ni vitu zangu na nilienjoy sana hiyo siku.

“Nikiweka huku njee watu waanze kuweka comments zao, mimi hukuwa mtu ambaye na-catch feelings Haraka sana.

“Nitajipata natukanana na watu huko.

“Watu wako na vitu mingi kwa vichwa zao vile mimi nafaa kuishi maisha Yangu, but hii ni yangu na mimi ndo nitadictate.

“Wasahau hiyo mamabo hakuna picha wataona” he asserted.

See the photo below.

