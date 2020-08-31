Monday August 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired a salvo at President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) yet millions of Kenyans are jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Sunday after attending a church service in Pipeline, Nairobi, Ruto said that the Government should focus on creating jobs instead of campaigning for BBI.

Ruto further said that the Covid-19 crisis had led to many Kenyans suffering, an issue he explained needed urgent attention from the country’s leadership.

“Those of us who have been privileged as leaders should be selfless and focus on offering solutions to the problems bedeviling our country,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Ruto said that the Government will only reopen learning institutions after extensive consultation with health experts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST