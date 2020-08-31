Monday August 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the contentious decision to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ruto was speaking during a church service at African Inland Church (AIC) Pipeline in Embakasi South and revealed that the Government will make numerous consultations before making a decision to reopen schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want give assurances to parents and other stakeholders that no decision will be made by the Government without extensive consultations with all the stakeholders in our education sector because children are sensitive to any nation.”

“No decision will be made until we are sure as a government that our children are safe.”

“I assure all others across Kenya that we will consult extensively and ensure that our children will go to school only when we are sure that they are safe,” he noted.

This comes even as Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, has alerted parents to brace themselves for early school resumption dates should the Covid-19 curve flatten in the next two or three weeks.

Plans to reopen schools in September were shelved by the Government due to the rising number of cases back in July as Magoha declared the 2020 education calendar lost.

