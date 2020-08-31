Monday August 31, 2020 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, is at it again, this time predicting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s untimely tragic death.

Taking to social media, Miguna said Raila will die within six months to one year after the BBI referendum.

“Six months to one year after the referendum, conman Raila Odinga is supposed to die,” stated Miguna.

In his post, Miguna acknowledged that the referendum is coming as pre-planned by Raila alongside his buddies President Uhuru Kenyatta and Gideon Moi.

He noted that the referendum will be rigged with a 78% lead as it has been preset by Uhuru and his mandarins.

Uhuru also plans packaged goodies for various leaders after the referendum with him as the imperial king.

According to Miguna, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is slotted for the position of deputy eunuch with Raila as the man eunuch.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and his counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, to be eunuchs without portfolios.

