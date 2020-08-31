Monday August 31, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has summoned all MCAs from Migori County to Nairobi to discuss the conduct of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

In a letter signed by ODM’s National Executive Council (NEC) boss, Oduor Ongweny, the MCAs were ordered to report at Orange House on Tuesday 1ST September, 2020.

Sources say ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, wants to tell the MCAs to kick start the process of impeaching Obado over corruption.

Last week, Obado and his four children were arrested for misusing Sh 79.8 million meant for development in Migori County.

On Monday, Obado, who was released on a cash bail of Sh 8.7 million or a bond of Sh 20 million, said he is aware of his impeachment motion which is being prepared by ODM.

“There are meetings taking place behind my back to plan for my ouster yet our case is still live before the court, it is unfortunate, to say the least,” Obado said.

Obado said the activities taking place could be a wider scheme to influence the verdict of the cases against him, wondering why the party was in a hurry to impeach him.

Here is a letter from ODM summoning all Migori County MCAs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST