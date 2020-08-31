Monday, 31 August 2020 – Controversial prophet, David Owuor, of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, leads a cult that is disguised as a church.

The bearded prophet, who lies to his followers that he speaks to God face to face, has brainwashed so many innocent souls and broken families due some of the crazy doctrines that he teaches in his church.

At Owuor’s church , women are instructed to deny their husbands sex when they are fasting and some sex styles are also banned in the church.

Owuor’s followers live like slaves and everything that the so called Mighty Prophet of God says is followed to the latter.

A memo from the controversial church instructing members against using emojis has surfaced.

According to a leaked memo which was written by one of the Bishops at Owuor’s Church, the use of emojis is satanic.

What kind of madness is this?

See the memo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST