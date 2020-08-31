Monday August 31, 2020 – Former Governor Waititu failed to appear for the hearing of his case on Monday because he had tested positive for Covid-19

Waititu told the court that he is unwell and cannot proceed with the hearing of his case.

Through his lawyer, John Swaka, Waititu said that he has been unwell since last week and after doing the test, it came out positive so he was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

This comes even as the prosecution was ready to proceed and had lined up four witnesses.

All the other accused, including his wife, were present in court.

Waititu was charged alongside his wife and several others over the theft of Sh510 million.

Magistrate Thomas Nzioki said the application for adjournment has merit and allowed it after looking at the results from Lancet.

However, he ordered State Counsel Nicholas Mutuku to do a background check on the authenticity of the results.

The case will be mentioned on October 21st and hearing will be in November.

