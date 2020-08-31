Monday, 31 August 2020 – Here are photos of notorious city gold scammers, Chris Obure and Steve Oduk, eating life with a big spoon after conning innocent people millions of shillings.

Obure and Oduk run a ring of notorious criminals involved in fraud and gold scamming.

They run Kilimani and they are untouchable because they bribe law enforcers with hefty bribes.

Obure is behind bars after his gun was used to shoot Kevin Omwenga while Oduk was arrested last year after detectives nabbed him with $1 million fake US Dollars and 147 fake gold bars.





