Monday, August 31, 2020 – A landlord and his brother are in trouble after they impregnated their tenant’s 16-year old twins in Katani, Machakos County.

One of the suspects was arrested on Friday and detained at Athi-River Police Station but was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 on medical grounds.

However, the other suspect is still on the run.

Confirming the case, Athi-River sub-County police boss, Catherine Ringera, said police have launched a manhunt for the other suspect.

“We have since opened a file on the unfortunate incident involving the sisters.”

“We have received a medical report on the pregnancy status of the girls and investigations into the incident have commenced,” said Ringera.

The girls’ father, Zablon Moseti, has now called on the authorities to make sure the two randy brothers face the full force of the law.

Cases of teenage pregnancy have been on the rise in the country due to the closure of schools occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, President Uhuru warned that those responsible for impregnating minors will face the full wrath of the law once DNA results were out.

The Head of State also noted that area Chiefs will be answerable on how school-going children were defiled under their watch.

“People must be disciplined, how do we allow people to go around impregnating young girls, and we do not say anything? We are going to wait for the DNA and those people will pay,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST