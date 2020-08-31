Monday August 31, 2020 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is among the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 billions theft going by evidence tabled by Kenyans on Monday.

According to Karangi Mutongi, Kiraitu and his family registered Caperina Enterprises Limited in March and the Governor awarded the company tenders to supply masks worth Sh 45 million.

Mutongi said according to Meru County workers, no masks were supplied to the County Government but the money was paid in full to Caperina Enterprises Limited.

After being paid, Caperina Enterprises Limited wired the money to a milk processing firm which is owned by the Governor.

Here is what Karani Mutonga shared.

Here is more evidence showing owners of Caperina Enterprises Ltd.

