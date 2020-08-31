Monday August 31, 2020 – Last week, a prominent Nairobi businessman was robbed of Sh 400,000 in a daring robbery that was caught live on camera and even aired on prime time news on some media stations.

The incident happened at Keekorok Road in Nairobi despite heavy presence of police in civilian clothes who patrol the busy street.

Over the last two months, robbery and mugging cases have increased in Nairobi particularly along Keekerok, Duruma, Jansala and River Roads.

A business lady who operates along River Road has revealed how she was robbed in broad daylight by a gang of Boda Boda operators who operate between the junction of Duruma and River Road.

“Yes I withdrew over Sh 250,000 thousand from Family Bank branch, River Road and since Boda Boda riders are just opposite, they saw me carrying the money and they followed me to Charles Rubia Road. They mugged me and escaped,” said the business lady.

“How can police and the bank’s management allow Boda Boda riders to operate outside a bank? It is risking the life of customers and even workers,” she continued.

The most ruthless Boda Boda riders are at Khoja Mosque and outside Kampala Business Centre in Nairobi.

Police in Nairobi are said to be aware of these daring goons but they collect bribes of Sh 50 each from them and leave them to continue terrorising city residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST