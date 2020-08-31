Monday August 31, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has dismissed remarks by suspended Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer, Jonah Mwangi Manjari, who said that he was involved in the multi-billion scandal at the State run firm.

On Friday, Manjari, who appeared before the Senate Health Committee, said Kagwe and Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, were involved in the tendering process at KEMSA.

Manjari said that he was receiving numerous calls, short text messages and emails from the duo to award tenders for the provision of various items to specific individuals.

But in a fierce rejoinder, Mutahi dismissed Manjari’s claims and said that he didn’t order for anyone to be given a tender at KEMSA.

Kagwe said he was not involved in the KEMSA tendering process and urged Manjari to carry his own cross.

“I was not involved in any way in the KEMSA tendering process. Let’s those involved in the mess carry their own cross,” Mutahi said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST