Monday, August 31, 2020 – As investigations into the massive looting of billions meant to fight the covid-19 pandemic in the country continues, a list of dubious companies used by these thieves who have been aptly christened Covidbillionaires has emerged.

Most of the companies that were awarded tenders were newly formed and their names show how these well connected looters treat Kenyans with contempt.

From Escobar Ltd to Malisa Ltd to Miss Things of Desire Ltd, the owners of these companies were just showing Kenyans the middle finger.

Check out the list below and reactions.













The Kenyan DAILY POST