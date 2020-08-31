Monday August 31, 2020 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been released from remand on a cash bail of Sh8.7 million.

The court, however, barred Obado from accessing his office to allow room for investigations into the looting of millions by the Governor and his allies, including his children.

While reading the ruling, the magistrate said the move is aimed at “preserving integrity of the court process.”

Also released on a hefty cash bail are Obado’s children and other co-accused.

The County boss and his co-accused will also be required to deposit their travel documents with the court pending hearing and determination of the case.

The co-accused’s hefty bail terms are as follows, Scarlet Susan was released on KSh3 million bail or KSh6 million bond, Zachary Okoth cash KSh 2 million or KSh 4 million bond, Everlyne Adhiambo cash KSh2 million or KSh4 million bond, Jared Peter Odoyo Kwaga KSh 8.25 million bail with KSh 15 million bond.

Christine Ochola KSh 3 million or KSh6 million bond, Joram Otieno KSh 5.5 million or KSh 10 million bond, Patroba Otieno KSh 6 million or KSh 10 million bond.

Penina Auma KSh 2 million cash bail or KSh4 million bond and Caroline Ochola KSh 2 million or KSh 4 million bond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST