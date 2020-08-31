Monday, 31 August 2020 – Sherlyne Anyango is an upcoming socialite and flesh merchant who quit her job at Citizen TV to become a high end flesh peddler.

Sherlyne recently bragged that the highest amount of money that she has ever made in a night entertaining sex starved men online through Mpesa tips is a whooping Ksh 225,000.

Sherlyne keeps men busy on her Instagram page through juicy videos and in these latest videos, she displays her waist shaking skills and trembles her big derriere like an earth mover.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST