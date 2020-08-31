Our client a leading power solutions provider in East and Central Africa is looking for Sales Administrator to join their team.

Key Responsibilities

Receive visitors and clients and provide necessary assistance and direct them to the appropriate person and or office.

Screen and forward incoming calls and or take messages on behalf of the other members of staff and relay the said messages promptly.

To keep the CEO’s diaries and update calendars and schedule meetings.

Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.

Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance.

Source for and apply for tenders.

Coordinate import logistics.

Compute project costings, provide quotations and maintain project files

Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management.

Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures.

Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary.

Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned.

Supervise company vehicles usage, fuelling and maintenance.

Assist colleagues whenever necessary

Qualifications

Degree in Business Administration/ Sales & Marketing

Must be presentable and have good communication skills

Experience in imports logistics will be an added advantage

At least 2 years of experience in Sales and administrative roles

Able to persuade and close sales.

Must be sharp and a great team player

Candidates with experience in the security industry will have an added advantage

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2020 Clearly Indicate ‘Sales Administrator- ’ on the subject of the email.