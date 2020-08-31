Job Title: Property / Land Administrator

Reporting to: Head of Legal / Administration

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 80K – 100K

Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in East and Central Africa.

They seek to hire a well-experienced Property Administrator tasked with the preparation, updating and maintenance of all land documentation, land maps and lease records, ensuring that all information is in compliance with all local county, agencies and regulations.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze and prepare third party consents

Process payments related to the company’s land property

Conduct title and corporate searches in the various land offices in the country

Registration and/or discharge of the company’s interests at the Land Titles Offices

Proper record keeping of land documents for both hard and soft copies

Support the development, implementation and maintenance of land procedures

Work closely with various internal departments including Legal, Administration, Finance and Operations

Provide support to other companies affiliated with our client as required

Source for the survey maps required from the Surveys of Kenya

Oversee the fencing of all company land properties

Supervise guards and ensure adequate security is provided over various premises

Any other duty as instructed by the supervisor.

Skills & Qualification

Diploma in Real Estate Management / Property Management

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Real Estate Management

Knowledge of the regulatory and permitting requirements of all regulators in Kenya

Must be conversant with land processes, with experience conducting land searches at the Lands Registry.

Experience with surveys in Kenya.

Ability to manage various properties all over the country and conduct due diligence.

Self-motivated with impeccable time management skills

Ability to resolve disputes particularly boundary disputes

Keen eye for detail

Excellent communication skills

N.B

Real Estate Management experience is a MUST

Knowledge of land regulatory and permitting requirements of all regulators in the country including Lands Registry is a MUST

Candidates with Diploma in Real Estate/Property Management preferred

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Property/Land Administrator) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on/before Friday 4th September 2020

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted