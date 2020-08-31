Christian Mission Aid (CMA)

Job Title: Accountant

Reports to: Chief of Finance – Nairobi

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Contract Duration: 12 months

Christian Mission Aid (CMA) is a non-profit organization, working on pioneer development projects in Africa. Our vision is to have a holistic Program meeting spiritual, social, economic and physical needs. Our desire to be ‘the bridge between the resources and the needs’ has meant that we have been involved in a variety of community based projects.

Our projects are in four main categories: Christian Outreach, Aid and Relief, Community Development, and Children and Youth Ministry. We act as facilitators to help locally initiated projects in Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan.

Christian Mission Aid is looking for an exceptional individual to join our Finance team in Kenya, as an Accountant. The Accountant will support the team provide financial services and accountability of all funds received and expensed from CMA’s Nairobi office.

He/She will assist the Chief of Finance in supporting CMA by developing and upholding a high standard of financial control and supervision of project funds.

Key Responsibilities

Know CMA accounting procedures and policies, and CMA accounting program and ensure that all procedures are practiced e.g. general ledger entries, accounts receivable and account payable, bank reconciliation, statements, payrolls, handling and reconciliation of petty cash, financial reporting etc.

Responsible for maintaining cash accounts, cash flow, cash payments, including disbursement of approved cash, receipting & recording of income, currency exchange etc.

Ensuring CMA Office administration expense reports are duly processed as per CMA/ donor guidelines.

Proper maintenance of all cash books, cheque books and bank reconciliation’s according to policy.

Responsible for preparing cheque payment vouchers, writing cheques and ensuring the all utility bills, rents, phones etc. are paid on time.

Updating and maintaining individual’s cash advance accounts in the system.

Ensure that financial procedures of CMA are in conformity with all applicable regulations and that an effective working relationship is maintained.

Assisting the Chief of Finance in coordinating and maintaining a cash forecasting system to ensure that adequate funds are available to meet the working requirements of the projects and office.

Ensuring that the monthly financial reports are accurate, timely and comply with donor requirements on the best practice.

Ensuring assets procured are tagged and all new inventories are captured in the system.

Assist in the budget planning for operations of the CMA office and compiling of financial reports required by the donors

Assist with all banking duties as they are required for making deposits, obtaining project funds, transfer and any other banking business required by Chief of Finance.

Make recommendations on internal controls, accounting systems and general operations of the finance department to increase efficiency.

Filing of annual statutory returns of; NSSF, NHIF, PAYE and any other related statutory deduction payment.

Responsible for proper filing of all financial documents and that proper storage is maintained for future use.

Oversee that project budgets are staying in accordance to the proposed budget line items and disburse funds to the appropriate project personnel, after obtaining all financial details

With a generous and serving spirit perform all other tasks and responsibilities assigned for the benefit of Christian Mission Aid.

Qualifications & Competencies

Minimum of Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Finance and Accounting, Commerce, or Business Administration and Management from recognized Institution.

Minimum 3 years of working experience in a busy accounting environment, preferably in a NGO organization.

Previous or current working knowledge will be an added advantage.

Thorough knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles and practical applications of financial system.

Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrate ability to communicate clearly and effectively

Proven experience in Microsoft word, Advanced Excel (Spreadsheet) and Internet/Outlook.

Experience working with accounting software, working knowledge of Quick Books is preferred.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision. Must be honest and trust worthy in all financial transactions.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the one we are looking for, kindly apply in confidence to:

Human Resource Office

Christian Mission Aid

P.O. Box 57351 – 00200, Nairobi

OR apply online by sending your application to the following e-mail address: recruitment@cmaidafrica.org

by 4th September 2020.

Attach a cover letter illustrating your suitability to meet the requirements of the position and updated Curriculum Vitae indicating your expected Salary.

Indicate “Accountant” on the email subject line.

This position is open until filled. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted