Job Purpose

Responsible for implementation of sound accounting and financial management systems in line with Public Finance Management Act and International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Reporting Relationship

This role reports to the Manager Finance and Accounts

Supervises

Accountants

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities entail:

Post approved a budget to specific accounts in the ERP financial system and develop budget utilization reports;

Process online approval of LPO in the ERP financial system for budget allocation;

Preparation of the budget, control, and periodic financial reporting;

Design and Implement an efficient and effective monitoring tool to maintain action plans in line with budgets and forecasts;

Monitor budget utilization to ensure efficient utilization of allocated funds and alert management of any risk exposures;

Examine monthly expenditure controls and commitments to identify possible budget deficits and alert management to allocate additional funds or control expenditure;

Review of financial procedures and policies in line with the regulations while ensuring compliance with internal controls;

Analyse, reconcile, and maintain the general ledger accounts, while establishing any un reconciling items;

Prepare monthly journal entries and adjustments, including supporting documentation and appropriate descriptions;

Prepare and analyse income statement and balance sheet schedules for annual audit;

Coordinate external and internal Audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendation;

Preparation and submission of financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually for decision making

Coordinate monthly cash book and bank reconciliations;

Preparation and management of weekly, monthly, and annual Cash flows forecasting and reporting;

Updating the Asset movement Register in the ERP;

Revenue collection, reconciliation and reporting

Assisting in setting targets and appraising staff in the department.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Business Administration, or related field;

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK);

At least six years (6) work experience, four (4) of which must be in a supervisory position in the public or private sector;

A member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK);

Management course lasting not less four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer applications;

Demonstrated results in work performance; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Key Competencies and Skills

Communication;

Working and supervising people;

Applying technical expertise;

Customer and stakeholder orientation;

Drive for results:

Continuous learning and knowledge sharing; and

Proficiency in IT

How To Apply

All applications must be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card, detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of all relevant academic and professional certificates and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Water Services Regulatory Board,

P.O. Box 41621 00100,

NAIROBI

So as to be received not later than 23.59 hours on Tuesday 15th September 2020.

Due to the threat caused by COVID –19, the applications should be submitted only through electronic means. They should be sent via email to recruitments@wasreb.go.ke with only ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line.

WASREB is an equal opportunity employer and women, youth and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.