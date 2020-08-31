Monday, August 31, 2020 – Police in Migori are holding a 45-year old woman accused of defiling a 14 year old class 8 pupil.

The shameless woman was arrested on Saturday evening afterlocals found the woman with the teenager at her home in Nyamaraga, Suna West Sub County.

Area Assistant Chief, Evance Nyarube, confirmed the incident saying that he got a report from irate residents who complained about the woman’s affair with the teenager.

Mr. Nyarube noted that the boy’s parents had repeatedly warned the two against having a relationship but their warnings fell on deaf ears.

The administrator added that investigations established that the suspect intended to marry the boy and warned that she will face the law since defilement is a crime.

According to the Sexual Offenses Act, a person who commits an offence of defilement with a child between the age of twelve and fifteen years is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than twenty years

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at a Migori court today, August 31.

The Kenyan DAILY POST