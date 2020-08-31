Salary Scale: ` Ksh. 25,470 – Ksh. 33,950 p.m. (CSG 12),

House Allowance: Ksh.3,2,00 –Ksh.6,750– p.m (Depending on duty station),

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4, 000p.m,

Leave allowance: As existing in the Civil Service,

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year,

Medical Cover: As provided by the government,

Terms of Service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance,

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must have a Diploma in any of the following discipline; Hotel Management; Housekeeping and Front Office Management or Hospitality Management from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for the cadre. An officer at this level will work under

Supervision and guidance of a senior officer. Duties at this level shall include:-

keeping proper records of sundry and linen stores;

following up on maintenance work order forms; assisting in stock taking;

ordering, receiving, storing and issuing of cleaning materials; and

carrying out on the job training for staff working under him/her and writing and keeping reports on losses, breakages and defects.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 15th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).