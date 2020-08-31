Position: Human Resource Assistants – KUTRRH/DCSA/HRA/343 – 2 POSTS

Location: Nairobi

Type: Full Time

Job description

The human assistants job exists to provide assistance in implementation of the human resource policies and procedures.

Responsibilities:

Issuing personal particulars forms and official secrets declaration forms to newly recruited staff.

Opening and closing official personal staff/general

Collecting and keeping bio data for

Processing and computation of all categories of

Raising Pay Change Advices (PCAs).

Responding to applications for employment

Collecting and collating data for training needs

Sorting, filing and dispatching relevant human resource mails and other

Any other duties that may be assigned by the Head of the

Qualifications

Diploma in Human Resource Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Registration with the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM).

Proficiency in computer

Effective communication skills

High standards of professional ethics

Team player

Interpersonal skills

Client service support and public relations skills

How to apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of any of the posts above, please apply online via: http://www.kutrrh.go.ke/careers OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae and Filled Application Form ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO Nairobi Kenya

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you have to attach the Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae and Filled Application Form when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 23rd September 2020. Detailed job descriptions can be accessed on the Kenya University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital careers portal on the website http://www.kutrrh.go.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All shortlisted candidates must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only).

Tax Compliance Certificate from the

Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption

A report from an approved Credit Reference

Please take note that all communication to potential candidates is specifically through the career portal.

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer