Sunday, August 30, 2020 – This video showing the moment a notorious pickpocket stole from an unsuspecting lady in Eldoret has left tongues wagging.

From the video, the pickpocket is seen picking something from the lady’s breast pocket on a busy road.

It happened so fast that the lady did not notice what was happening.

It is also clear that the pickpocket was working with the other guy who pushed the lady from behind to distract her.

Be careful when you are out and about running your errands, such elements are on the prowl.

Not even CCTV cameras can stop them.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST