Sunday, 30 August 2020 – The late fraudster, Kevin Omwenga, was finally laid to rest at his village in Kisii, in a low key burial ceremony attended by fellow gold fraudsters, Steve Mbogo and Zaheer Jhanda.

The 28 year old fraudster, who used to masquerade as a car dealer, lived a very lavish lifestyle in the city, thanks to the millions of shillings that he raked in after conning foreigners through shady gold deals.

Kevin was living in a fully furnished apartment in Kilimani where he paid monthly rent of Ksh 150,000 and besides that, he had bought a Porsche and a Range Rover.

But despite his lavish life in the city, Kenyans were shocked after finding out that he had not built a house in the village.

Omwenga is the type of young men who sleep in cars or nearby lodgings when they visit upcountry since they have no houses.

Even his parents’ compound is in a deplorable condition, yet he was balling like a king in the city, always blowing cash with slay queens in high end clubs like B-Club and Kiza.

Here’s a sneak peek of how his village looks like.

The house you are seeing belongs to his parents.

The so called ‘Young Millionaire’ had not put up any structure in the village.





The Kenyan DAILY POST