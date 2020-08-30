Sunday, August 30, 2020 – We hope you made some good cash yesterday from our football tips as we got all our predictions spot on.

Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.

Today, we have selected 12 football matches from which you easily make Ksh 20,000.

BE1 (14:30) Genk v Clun Brugge – GG

FR1 (16:00) St. Etienne v Lorient – 1X

RU1 (16:00) Locomotiv v Zenit -2

BE1 (17:00) Beerschot v Standard Liege –GG

SCP (17:00) Celtic v Motherwell –Over 2.5

SE1 (18:00) Malmo v Elfsborg -1

FL1 (18:30) HJK Helsinki v IFK –Over 2.5

SE1 (18:30) Hammarby v Kalmar -1

CHC (18:30) FC Basel v BSC Young boys –GG

NO1 (19:00) Rosenborg v Stabaek -1

BU1 (21:00) CSKA Sofia v Slavia Sofia -1

GRC (21:00) AEK Athens v Olympiacos –x2

GOOD LUCK