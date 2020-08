Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is without a doubt one of the most heavily guarded leaders in the country after President Uhuru.

However, it appears the self-declared hustler is not leaving anything to chance after he inadvertently exposed a gun strapped to his waist.

The gun was visible as the DP was greeting excited supporters from the top of his vehicle on Sunday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.