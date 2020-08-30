Sunday August 30, 2020 – Kenyans have raised concerns about Deputy President William Ruto’s Covid-19 status.

On August 30, social media users questioned whether or not DP Ruto had been tested for Covid-19 due to the nature of his interactions with Kenyans.

When asked for comment, Ruto’s communications team declined to divulge much on the DP’s Covid-19 status.

“I don’t know, that is a personal matter,” Emmanuel Talam responded on enquiry.

World leaders such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been announcing their Covid-19 status and even locally, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that they had tested negative for the virus.

Many argued that since Ruto interacted with many delegations in his official Karen residence and recently in Mombasa where he hugged an 11-year-old girl, it was important for Kenyans to know his Covid-19 status.

Politicians in Kenya have been continually disregarding the social distancing rules stipulated by the Government.

President Kenyatta came under heavy criticism during a trip to Mukuru kwa Reuben on August 10th, after a multitude of residents turned up to receive him in contravention of social distancing rules.

Raila Odinga also recently hosted a group of the country’s leaders at his home to celebrate his wife, Ida’s birthday on August 24th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST