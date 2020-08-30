Sunday August 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pleaded with landlords across the country to be more compassionate to tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a message sent yesterday, Raila urged landlords to bear with tenants who are able to cater for rent during the pandemic with the country’s economy being adversely affected.

“Our economy has received a hit just like many other counties, jobs have been lost, careers have been ruined.”

“We want to continue pleading with our landlords to be more compassionate and considerate to those who are not able to afford the rent at this time of the pandemic,” he noted.

The ODM Party Leader was speaking during a concert dubbed Kenya Ni Yetu to celebrate the resilience of the nation in the face of the adversity of Covid-19.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a section of landlords have hit the headlines with their inhuman acts to tenants as some have gone to extremes of taking off roofs for rent defaulters.

Some of the tenants have been forced to move to areas where rent is cheaper while some have resorted to moving upcountry.

Raila also shared a message to KCPE and KCSE candidates who are unable to sit for their national exams after schools closed back in March.

“I sympathize with particularly the younger generation, the youth, those who were preparing to do their KCPE or KCSE around this time, they are not going to be able to it

“I want to tell them that times like this there must be perseverance, we are actually sure that things will change and they will be able to do their exams and move on with their lives,” urged Raila.

The African Union special envoy asked politicians not to raise political temperatures in the country during the pandemic and urged them to unite the country instead.

