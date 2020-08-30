Sunday August 30, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, is banking on his close relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta in his 2022 bid for the top seat.

Speaking during an interview, Kenneth revealed that his closeness to the President will be a significant asset in the 2022 succession politics.

The former Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant has been recently tauted as the next kingpin of Mount Kenya region, replacing Uhuru whose term ends in 2022.

Uhuru is yet to officially endorse a presidential candidate.

The handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and a coalition with KANU’s Gideon Moi is set to further complicate succession politics.

At the same time, Kenneth cleared the air on reports that he fell out with Uhuru back in the 2013 General Elections when he ran for presidency.

“We need not to read too much in the two of us striking a cooperation formula.”

“The president has never been my political enemy and we have remained close.”

“I hear others say I contested against him in 2013, yet the two of us are democrats,” noted Peter Kenneth.

He has also formed a Secretariat for his 2022 presidential ambitions as his handlers have started sprucing up the Democratic Congress (DC) party, chaired by Tom Mboya Jr, son of Kenya Trade Unionist Tom Mboya.

The party is set to be the nerve centre for Peter Kenneth’s campaigns as they plan to revamp their 24 offices across the country.

The former Gatanga MP is also set to establish PK Hub that is set to target Kenyans online and hopes to launch it sometime this week in Nairobi.

Former Maragua MP, Elias Mbau, a close ally of Peter Kenneth revealed that meetings with Uhuru and the former Finance Minister were able to strike a deal.

“Kenneth, through respected Mt Kenya businesspeople and politicians was proposed to the president. He is the only son who has the experience, charisma and wealth to champion the region’s agenda beyond 2022,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST