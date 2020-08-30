Sunday, 30 August 2020 – Former secular singer-turned-gospel singer, Size 8, has caused a heated debate on social media after she posted a photo showing off her acres of thighs in a tiny bikini while enjoying a short weekend vacation.

The once petite singer, who was too generous with her flesh when she was in the secular industry, has turned into a thick and sexy ‘Milf’ after giving birth to two lovely kids.

Size 8 left little for men to imagine as she paraded her thick curves, showing men what DJ Mo enjoys in between the sheets.

Before DJ Mo married her, top celebrities like Willy M Tuva of Citizen TV had already sampled her goodies when they were fresh and succulent.

Here’s a photo of Size 8 that caused commotion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST