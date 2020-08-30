Sunday, August 30, 2020 – As the world mourns celebrated actor, Chadwick Boseman, who succumbed to colon cancer on Friday aged 43, the Black Panther star has continued to break records even posthumously.

Boseman, whose career’s highlight was to bring King T’Challa to life in the highly successful super hero movie, Black Panther, has set a new record for the most-liked tweet of all time.

Twitter confirmed the honor on its own verified account Saturday simply stating:

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

Boseman’s death was announced on his twitter account with a black and white image of him with a statement confirming he had lost a four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday.

The message went viral and is now the most liked tweet ever with more than 6.7 million likes.

This is over 2 million likes more than the previously most liked tweet which was from Barack Obama in 2017.

According to the official statement, Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 which was then at stage III.

The monster disease sadly progressed to its stage IV and eventually claimed his life.

Besides Black Panther, Chadwick has starred in a number of films such as Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, while battling cancer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST