Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Gospel singer Linet Munyali better known as Size 8, has come under fire for rocking a bikini.

In the photo that was shared on Instagram by her husband, DJ MO, the mother of two is seen posing in a Bikini by the swimming pool with a drink in her hand.

While sharing the photo DJ MO wrote:

“Huyu ni wa topa and she can’t swim na Kitenge 😂.

“Unaweza sana babe 😍😍😍 @size8reborn”

The photo has elicited mixed reactions from Christians who reckon that as a Christian and wife, she shouldn’t show off too much flesh.

However, DJ MO has hit-back at those criticizing his wife and told them to advise their wives on what to wear.

One guy by the name Malingu wrote:

“That picture for a gospel musician is a total shame bro please delete.”

“The swimming kit is cool but she is not just a gospel artist she is god’s servant and this is total shame if she can be seen in public looking like this.”

To which DJ MO responded:

“Malingu, advice your wife bro ….. Stuff of God you can’t teach me I know better.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST