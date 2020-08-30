Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, has applauded his Jamaican counterparts for creativity in communication.

This is after Jamaica’s Central Bank released a reggae tune to educate the public on the effects of inflation.

While sharing the video, a tweet from BOJ read:

“**Drumroll** Ladies and Gentlemen; Kings and Queens… Presenting…the WORLD PREMIERE…of BOJ’s long-awaited inflation-targeting dubplate for 2020, featuring Denyque and the low, stable and predictable inflation dancers!”

The song has gone viral with netizens applauding BOJ for their creativity in communication.

CBK boss, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, is among those who have reacted to the video and hinted that he could go the same route in Kenya.

Watch the video below.

