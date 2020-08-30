Sunday August 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto dared a section of Jubilee leaders to exit the party in favour of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking during a meeting with faith-based leaders on Saturday, August 29th, in Mvita and Nyali constituencies, Mombasa County, the DP stated that senior officials who were fronting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the candidate for the 2022 polls should officially jump ship.

“It does not make sense for party officials to declare that a person from another party will be President.”

“If that is the case, they should do it from Orange House where they can campaign with people of the same agenda,” he declared.

Ruto argued that the act of campaigning for individuals in the Opposing party was disenfranchising members of the party who were eyeing the presidential seat.

“If out of all the members of the Jubilee party, roughly eight million, you have seen none can be the president, then go to Orange party and work from there,” he added.

