Saturday August 29, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that Jubilee Party has been hijacked by political conmen and brokers.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Murathe, who is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s most trusted allies urged the DP to resign if he is uncomfortable within the ruling party.

Murathe said Ruto saying that the party has been hijacked by political brokers and conmen amounts to a direct attack on the party leader, who installed the new officials.

“If he feels that the party is being run by conmen, then I would actually expect of him to leave the party now and join a party that is not run by conmen,” Murathe stated.

On Thursday, Ruto who was having a tell-it-all interview with Citizen TV said he will ditch the party which he claimed has been hijacked by people he termed as conmen, brokers and busybodies.

“The party has been hijacked by brokers who are running it through fear.”

“Their word is the party position.”

“The same virus that infected Kanu and killed it after the 2002 elections has come to Jubilee,” Ruto said.

“When the President disagreed with Kanu, he formed TNA and when I was done with ODM, I formed URP.”

“In politics, there are always options and I will employ them at the right time,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST