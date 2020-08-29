Saturday August 29, 2020 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto, warning him of dire consequences after the DP accused him as the cause of divisions within the party.

Speaking yesterday, the angry Murathe first dared Ruto to quit arguing that the DP had proven to be impatient and a thorn in the flesh of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President’s ally stated that Ruto’s desire to run for 2022 elections had blinded him, adding that had the DP waited a little longer, Kenyatta would have run his campaign.

Murathe was infuriated by Ruto’s accusations after the DP was interviewed on Citizen TV by Editorial Director Joe Ageyo, on Thursday night, August 27th.

“Mambo bado, ni kionjo tu. You wait, atajua hajui… (This is just the beginning and he has only just tasted a small portion of what awaits him).”

“We will prove to him that he’s not as smart as he thinks,” Murathe said.

Murathe added that Ruto had betrayed their (Jubilee members) trust in 2017 party nominations by installing his stooges and this is the real reason as to why Ruto and Kenyatta broke up.

Many Kenyans thought that the DP’s relationship with the president started wavering after the famous handshake between Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, in March 2018 but it was earlier than that – slightly before elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST