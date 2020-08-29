Saturday August 29, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is in deep trouble after he was implicated in the multi-billion KEMSA corruption scandal by suspended CEO, Jonah Manjari.

This is after political leaders and medics yearned for his blood, calling for his resignation as soon as possible.

While he was being grilled by the Senate on Friday, Manjari alleged that Kagwe and his Principal Secretary Susan Mochache influenced tender awards with beneficiaries embezzling Covid-19 funds.

Speaking on Saturday, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General, Seth Panyako accused Kagwe of being the leader of cartels he was reportedly fighting at Afya House, urging the CS to step down.

“The United Nations classified theft of Covid-19 funds as crimes against humanity and Kagwe with his PS should face charges.”

“He should step aside but it is obvious that he wouldn’t do so.”

“President Uhuru Kenyatta should therefore fire him and allow investigations to be conducted without interference,” Panyako stated.

The vocal medic alleged that the Health Ministry was inflating Covid-19 statistics to embezzle funds and donors’ aid.

Panyako confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic exists in Kenya but not at the rate projected by the Ministry.

Similar sentiments were echoed by political leaders across the divide who urged Kagwe to resign or be forced out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST