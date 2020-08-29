Friday August 29, 2020 – Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, has told Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, not to allow themselves to be used by the Executive to settle political scores.

Matiangi and Kibicho are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attack dogs and are being used to harass allies associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, told Matiangi and Kibicho that they will be used by Uhuru and his cartels and later get dumped like rabid dogs when they finish their dirty work.

“CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Kibicho must know that what goes around comes around.”

“Today you are being used to target, harass and intimidate DP Ruto.”

“They will use you and dump you.” Ali said

Ali also wondered why President Uhuru Kenyatta is calling for the formation of a Government of national unity yet his family is stealing money meant for Covid 19 patients.

“How will the constitution unite Kenya when the President’s family steals from the sick and desperate?” Ali asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST