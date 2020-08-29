Saturday, August 29, 2020 – The body of the Head teacher of Baraka Academy, a private primary school in Mathira East Sub-County, was found hanging from a rope tied to the roof in the staff room on Friday (August 28th).

According to a police report filed at Karatina Police Station, the school’s owner , Teresia Wanjugu, was informed about a foul smell emanating from the school’s staff room by a neighbour.

When she went to check, she found the body of the head teacher identified as Joseph Mwangi dangling from the roof.

The deceased, who waslast seen in public by his landlord on Wednesday, August 26th at 9am, had allegedly separated from his wife recently.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the education sector in Kenya, especially private schools, hard and it is suspected that Mwangi had fallen on hard times and decided to take his own life.

“Mwangi’s body had visible injuries on the left side of his neck and on his right cheek, when it was discovered.”

“It is suspected that the injuries were caused by a wild animal, probably a rat,” reads part of the police report filed under OB No. 43/12/4/2020.

The body was taken to Karatina Sub-County Hospital morgue awaiting a postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST