Saturday August 29, 2020 – Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the real reason President Uhuru Kenyatta broke up with his Deputy, William Ruto.

According to Murathe, Ruto had betrayed their (Jubilee members) trust and Uhuru couldn’t take it.

The DP’s relationship with the President reportedly started wavering after the famous handshake between Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, in March 2018.

However, according to the Vice-Chairman, the duo’s relationship ended months before the controversial 2017 General Elections.

The DP reportedly kickstarted a plan to take over all key party organs in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections by manipulating the nomination process to hand tickets to a number of candidates sympathetic to his State House ambition.

Kenyatta nonetheless lay in silence and struck back through the purge which saw all Ruto allies ejected from Jubilee and Parliamentary leadership positions.

On Thursday, Ruto alleged that his relationship with Uhuru was intact and that they had agreed for him to a back seat in Government to allow the President achieve his legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST