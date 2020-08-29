Saturday August 29, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has alerted parents to brace themselves for early school resumption dates if the Coronavirus (Covid-19) curve flattens in the next two or three weeks.

Magoha was speaking while assessing the level of preparedness at the Wote Technical Training College in Makueni County yesterday.

Magoha stated that the Covid-19 committee will meet to prepare new reopening dates if the curve flattens in a fortnight or three weeks.

“We are observing the curve and when it hits 5% in the next three weeks, we then can sit down and make hard decisions together.”

“We really must get our children to schools.”

“We want to see whether we can reopen earlier and conditions will determine,” Magoha said.

However, he reiterated that the choice to reopen schools was solely based on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision.

Magoha further criticized technical and vocational training institutions countrywide for not hastening and preparing themselves for resumption.

He urged institution heads to rely on youths under the Kazi Mtaani initiative to prepare schools because they offer cheap labour rather than having schools incur extra costs.

On Tuesday, Magoha hinted that schools might re-open before January 2021 as planned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST