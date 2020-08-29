Saturday, August 29, 2020 – VeteranKenyan Gospel singer, Owen Mwatia, popularly known as Daddy Owen, is happily married to a beautiful lady called Farida Wambui.

The Vanity hit maker tied the knot with Farida in April 2016 in a colorful ceremony and in July 2018, they were blessed with a baby boy.

Almost five years later, the two are still madly in love if these loved up photos that Daddy Owen shared on twitter are anything to go by.

From the photos, it appears they were out and about having a good time.

While sharing the pics, Owen wrote:

“My Good Thing’

See the photos below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST