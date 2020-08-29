Saturday, 29 August 2020 – Notorious city fraudster, Kevin Omwenga, who used to masquerade as a businessman, lost his life after he was shot dead by Chris Obure’s bodyguard over a deal gone sour.

The 28 year old was involved in the fake gold business and within a span of one year after he joined the lucrative business, he had already bought a Porsche and a Range Rover, and relocated to Kilimani.

Omwenga was also a notorious womanizer as revealed by his ex-girlfriend, thanks to his deep pockets.

Even when he died on that fateful Friday, he had picked a lady believed to be a sex worker in Ngara, and taken her to his house in Kilimani for a bonking session.

The wealthy fraudster used to blow money on slay queens and there’s this slay queen who seems depressed after losing her ‘money tap’ that is Omwenga.

Taking to her Instagram page, the slay queen said that she can’t believe Omwenga is dead, almost two weeks after he was shot dead.

‘It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much. Rest in peace my forever best friend Kevin Owenga,’ reads one of her posts.

She put up a series of posts saying how Omwenga has left a wound that will take long to heal and reminisced the good days they would go for road trips and pop champagne.

By just looking at the posts, this slay queen really chopped Omwenga’s dirty money and is hoping that he will resurrect.

See her Instagram posts.











