Saturday August 29, 2020 – The fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, on Friday played out in the DP’s rally that was held in Nyali, Mombasa.

Speakers at the rally used the platform to go after President Kenyatta’s family and friends who are accused of having benefited from lucrative tenders at KEMSA.

Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, challenged DPP Noordin Haji to order the arrest of the President’s aides at State House who he claimed were part of the mess at KEMSA.

“DPP, you have arrested enough friends of DP William Ruto.”

“You must now arrest friends of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Omar said amid cheers from the crowd.

Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, went further and challenged Haji and DCI George Kinoti to arrest the President’s relatives if they were serious about fighting graft.

“Noordin, stop harassing the likes of Aisha Jumwa and those who are friends of Ruto.”

“If you are man enough you and Kinoti should go to State House and arrest that family.”

“I have never heard of a government that steals from those who are sick and dying,” Mohamed said as Ruto listened in silence.

The Nyali MP said that he will not wear a mask until the stolen Covid19 funds are recovered.

“You have been asking why I’m not wearing a mask, I will not wear a mask until the stolen Covid19 money is returned.”

“Kenyans, don’t wear masks until the money is returned,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST