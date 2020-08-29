Friday August 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close confidantes have asked agencies investigating the looting at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) to start by investigating State House operatives who have been adversely mentioned in the scandal.

Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar said the Covid-19 funds thieves are well known.

“DCI, EACC, DPP, the real work is in the State House,” said Ali at Kongowea Secondary School.

He was hosting Ruto, who issued NHIF cards to 500 elders who had been covered by NHIF for a year courtesy of the Nyali CDF.

“If you are men enough, go to State House and flash out those hiding in there,” said Ali.

Omar said those involved in the theft of coronavirus funds have close connections with those in State House.

“DPP Noordin Haji, go to the State House and arrest those people,” said Omar.

Ali said that he will not wear a mask anymore until all the stolen Covid-19 funds are returned and asked Kenyans to do the same.

